Hindistan'da dünyanın en uzun heykeli tamamlanıyor

Hindistan önümüzdeki ay, ülkenin birliğini savunan Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel'e adanmış dünyanın en uzun heykelini sunmaya hazırlanıyor.

"The Statue of Unity" yani "Birlik Heykeli" adındaki heykelin 182 metre yüksekliğinde olması planlanıyor. Heykel aynı zamanda ABD'deki Özgürlük Anıtı'nın yaklaşık 2 katı olacak.

Günde on binlerce turisti ağırlaması beklenen heykelin maliyeti ise 460 milyon dolar.

Dev heykel, hükümet ekonomisinin en önemli parçası Narmada Nehri'nde ziyaretçilerini ağırlayacak. Ayrıca heykelin, Sardar Patel'in doğum günü olan 31 Ekim'de ziyarete açılması bekleniyor.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel kimdir?

Hindistan'ın bağımsızlık mücadelesinde önemli bir rol oynayan Vallabhbhai Patel, 31 Ekim 1875 yılında dünyaya geldi. Ülkenin birliği için yaptıkları nedeniyle "Hindistan'ın demir adamı" olarak nitelendirildi. Aynı zamanda "şef, lider" gibi anlamları olan "Sardar" ile anıldı.

Hindistan'ın ilk başbakan yardımcısı, aynı zamanda bir avukat olan Patel, 15 Aralık 1950'de hayatını kaybetti.

Kaynak: AFP, ABC News

Vallabhbhai Patel (October 31, 1875 – December 15, 1950) was a political and social leader of India who played a major role in the country's struggle for independence and subsequently guided its integration into a united, independent nation. He was called the "Iron Man of India", and was often addressed as "Sardar" which means "Chief" or "Leader" in many languages of India.

Vallabhbhai Patel already had a successful practice as a lawyer when he was first inspired by the work and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. Patel subsequently organised the peasants of Kheda, Borsad, and Bardoli in Gujarat in a non-violent civil disobedience movement against oppressive policies imposed by the British Raj; in this role, he became one of the most influential leaders in Gujarat. He rose to the leadership of the Indian National Congress and was at the forefront of rebellions and political events, organising the party for elections in 1934 and 1937, and promoting the Quit India movement.

As the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India, Patel organised relief for refugees in Punjab and Delhi, and led efforts to restore peace across the nation. Patel took charge of the task to forge a united India from the 565 semi-autonomous princely states and British-era colonial provinces. Using frank diplomacy backed with the option (and the use) of military action, Patel's leadership enabled the accession of almost every princely state. Hailed as the Iron Man of India, he is also remembered as the "Patron Saint" of India's civil servants for establishing modern all-India services. Patel was also one of the earliest proponents of property rights and free enterprise in India.