Japonya'nın uzay robotu çektiği fotoğrafları Dünya'ya yolladı

Japonya'nın uzay aracı Hayabusa 2 ile Dünya'dan 300 milyon kilometre uzaklıkta bulunan bir asteroide yolladığı robotun çektiği fotoğraflar, sosyal medya üzerinden yayınlandı.

Japonya'nın uzay aracı Hayabusa 2, yaklaşık 3,5 yıllık yolculuğunun ardından Dünya'dan 300 milyon kilometre uzaklıktaki Ryugu isimli asteroide ulaştı.


Japon Uzay Ajansı JAXA, robotun çektiği fotoğrafları Hayabusa 2'nin resmi Twitter hesabından takipçileriyle paylaştı.


Uzay aracı çalışmalarını tamamlayarak, aldığı numunelerle 2020'nin sonlarında Dünya'ya dönecek.


Hayabusa 2'nin topladığı numunelerden Güneş Sistemi'nin oluşumuyla ilgili ipuçlarına ulaşılması bekleniyor.


Kaynak: Cnet

