Japonya'nın uzay robotu çektiği fotoğrafları Dünya'ya yolladı

Japonya'nın uzay aracı Hayabusa 2, yaklaşık 3,5 yıllık yolculuğunun ardından Dünya'dan 300 milyon kilometre uzaklıktaki Ryugu isimli asteroide ulaştı.

"I cannot find words to express how happy I am..." Y.T.



The MINERVA-II1 rovers have successfully landed on asteroid Ryugu, snapped photos & taken the first successful hop! Have a read about this world first and hear the comments from our Project Members.https://t.co/xtoIcWIT5X pic.twitter.com/AOYDhhBDe2 — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) 22 Eylül 2018

Japon Uzay Ajansı JAXA, robotun çektiği fotoğrafları Hayabusa 2'nin resmi Twitter hesabından takipçileriyle paylaştı.

This dynamic photo was captured by Rover-1A on September 22 at around 11:44 JST. It was taken on Ryugu's surface during a hop. The left-half is the surface of Ryugu, while the white region on the right is due to sunlight. (Hayabusa2 Project) pic.twitter.com/IQLsFd4gJu — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) 22 Eylül 2018

Uzay aracı çalışmalarını tamamlayarak, aldığı numunelerle 2020'nin sonlarında Dünya'ya dönecek.

Photo taken by Rover-1B on Sept 21 at ~13:07 JST. It was captured just after separation from the spacecraft. Ryugu's surface is in the lower right. The misty top left region is due to the reflection of sunlight. 1B seems to rotate slowly after separation, minimising image blur. pic.twitter.com/P71gsC9VNI — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) 22 Eylül 2018

Hayabusa 2'nin topladığı numunelerden Güneş Sistemi'nin oluşumuyla ilgili ipuçlarına ulaşılması bekleniyor.

This is a picture from MINERVA-II1. The color photo was captured by Rover-1A on September 21 around 13:08 JST, immediately after separation from the spacecraft. Hayabusa2 is top and Ryugu's surface is below. The image is blurred because the rover is spinning. #asteroidlanding pic.twitter.com/CeeI5ZjgmM — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) 22 Eylül 2018

Kaynak: Cnet