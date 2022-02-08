Oscar Ödülleri olarak da bilinen ve sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden olan Akademi Ödülleri'nin bu yılki adayları belli oldu.

Kategorilere göre adaylar şu şekilde:

En İyi Film: Belfast, Coda, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story.

En İyi Yönetmen: Kennet Branagh (Belfast), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story).

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu: Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Denzel Washington.

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu: Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart.

En İyi Uluslararası Film: Drive My Car, Flee, The Hand of God, Lunana: A Yak In the Classroom, The Worst Person in the World.

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu: Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst, Aunjanue Ellis.

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı: Cruella, Cyrano, Dune, Nightmare Alley, West Side Story.

En İyi Ses: Belfast, Dune, No Time To Die, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story.

En İyi Film Müziği: Don't Look Up, Dune, Encanto, Parallel Mothers, The Power of the Dog.

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo: Coda, Drive My Car, Dune, The Lost Daughter, The Power of the Dog.

En İyi Özgün Senaryo: Belfast, Don't Look Up, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Worst Person in the World.

En İyi Kısa Animasyon: Affairs of the Art, Bestia, Boxballet, Robin Robin, The Windshield Wiper.

En İyi Kısa Film: Ala Kachuu - Take and Run, The Dress, The Long Goodbye, On My Mind, Please Hold.

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu: Ciaran Hinds, Troy Kotsur, Jesse Plemons, J.K. Simmons, Kodi Smit-McPhee.

En İyi Film Kurgusu: Don't Look Up, Dune, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, "Tick, Tick...Boom!".

En İyi Saç ve Makyaj Tasarımı: Coming 2 America, Cruella, Dune, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, House of Gucci.

En İyi Animasyon: Encanto, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Raya and The Last Dragon.

En İyi Özgün Müzik: Be Alive, Dos Oruguitas, Down to Joy, No Time to Die, Somehow You Do.

En İyi Kısa Belgesel: Audible, Lead Me Home, The Queen of Basketball, Three Songs for Benazir, When We Were Bullies.

En İyi Belgesel: Ascension, Attica, Flee, Summer of Soul (...or, when the rewolution could not to be televised), Writing With Fire.

En İyi Görsel Efekt: Dune, Free Guy, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

En İyi Sinematografi: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of The Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth, West Side Story.

En İyi Yapım Tasarımı: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of The Dog, The Tragedy of Machbet, West Side Story.