96'ncı Oscar adayları açıklandı

Sinema dünyasının en güçlü ödülü olan Oscar'a aday olan isimler ve yapımlar belli oldu.

96'ıncı Akademi Ödülleri (Oscar) adayları The Academy'nin sosyal medya hesabı X'ten paylaşıldı.

10 Mart'ta Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak ödüller için bazı önemli adaylar şöyle:

En iyi görüntü yönetmeni

El Conde

Maestro

Dolunay Katiller

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Bradley Cooper

Colman Domingo

Paul Giamatti

Cillian Murphy

Jeffrey Wright

En iyi kadın oyuncu

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Galdstone

Sandra Hüller

Carey Mulligan

Emma Stone

En iyi yönetmen

Justine Triet

Martin Scorsese

Christopher Nolan

Jonathan Glazer

Yorgos Lanthimos

En iyi film

American Ficiton

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UFNHnQBZsE — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu:

Sterling K. Brown

Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

En iyi kostüm tasarımı:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Thinghs

Societyof the Snow

En iyi kısa belgesel

Letter to APig

Ninety-five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over

En iyi uyarlama senaryo

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Zone of Interest

En iyi orijinal şarkı

“The Fire Inside” - Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” - Barbie

“It Never Went Away” - American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” - “Killers of the Flower Moon

En iyi orijinal senaryo

Anatomy of A Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

MayDecember

Past Lives

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers



En iyi animasyon filmi

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse