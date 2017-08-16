  • 16 AĞUSTOS 2017, ÇARŞAMBA

TRT Haber

Ankara 29º
Yer yer Sağanak Yağışlı
Yer yer Sağanak Yağışlı
Trabzonspor Kadıköy'de galibiyete hasret

Trabzonspor Kadıköy'de galibiyete hasret

Süper Lig'de 20 Ağustos Pazar günü deplasmanda Fenerbahçe ile karşılaşacak Trabzonspor, rakibi karşısında dış sahada galibiyet hasreti çekiyor.

Trabzonspor Kadıköyde galibiyete hasret

Süper Lig'de 20 Ağustos Pazar günü deplasmanda Fenerbahçe ile karşılaşacak Trabzonspor, rakibi karşısında dış sahada galibiyet hasreti çekiyor.

Fenerbahçe'yi Kadıköy'de en son 23 Ağustos 1997'de 3-1 mağlup eden bordo-mavililer, son 20 dış saha maçında 12 mağlubiyet, 8 beraberlik alarak galibiyet sevinci yaşayamadı.

Karadeniz ekibi, 20 yıl sonra sarı-lacivertli takım karşısında sahadan 3 puanla ayrılmanın mücadelesini verecek.

Son 20 deplasman maçı

Trabzonspor'un Fenerbahçe karşısında deplasmanda galibiyete hasret kaldığı son 20 lig maçının sonuçları şöyle:

1998-99: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 0

1999-00: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 1

2000-01: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 5 - 2

2001-02: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 0

2002-03: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 2

2003-04: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 1

2004-05: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 1

2005-06: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 2

2006-07: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 2 (İzmir'de oynandı)

2007-08: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 2

2008-09: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0

2009-10: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 1

2010-11: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 0

2011-12: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 0 (Lig Grubu)

Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 0 (Süper Final Şampiyonluk Grubu)

2012-13: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0

2013-14: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0

2014-15: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0

2015-16: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 0

2016-17: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 1

Etiketler: Trabzonspor, kadıköy, Fenerbahçe, deplasman, galibiyet
SPOR HABERLERİ

MANŞETLER



