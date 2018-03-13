  • 13 MART 2018, SALI

TRT Haber

Ankara
ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Tillerson görevden alındı

ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Tillerson görevden alındı

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, Dışişleri Bakanlığı görevine Rex Tillerson yerine CIA Direktörü Mike Pompeo'nun geldiğini açıkladı.

ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Tillerson görevden alındı

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, sosyal medya hesabı Twitter üzerinden bir açıklama yaptı. Trump, açıklamasında Dışişleri Bakanı Rex Tillerson yerine CIA Başkanı Mike Pompeo'nun geldiğini duyurdu. ABD Başkanı, mesajında Tillerson'a teşekkür etti. 

Pompeo'nun ardından CIA Direktörlüğü'ne de Gina Haspel getirildi. Haspel, bu göreve getirilen ilk kadın oldu. 

Kaynak: TRT Haber

Etiketler: Rex Tillerson, mike pompeo, gina haspel, Donald Trump
