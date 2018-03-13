ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Tillerson görevden alındı

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, sosyal medya hesabı Twitter üzerinden bir açıklama yaptı. Trump, açıklamasında Dışişleri Bakanı Rex Tillerson yerine CIA Başkanı Mike Pompeo'nun geldiğini duyurdu. ABD Başkanı, mesajında Tillerson'a teşekkür etti.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!